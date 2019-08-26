Camper credits KOA campground employee with saving lives during Monday’s flash flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO - Flash flooding forced campers to move quickly after heavy rains fell Monday morning (Aug. 26) in West St. Louis County.

Corry Schulz said he was startled by a banging on his RV door. He answered the door to find an employee from the St. Louis West KOA Campground in Eureka there to warn him about a flash flood.

Water was already flowing past the steps leading up to his door, he said. Schulz rushed to move his Jeep to higher ground, then came back to get his RV.

He said the water had risen about two feet during that short time. He contemplated abandoning his RV, but, instead, he worked quickly to disconnect the RV and back up the hill away from the water.

Schulz is in the process of moving to a new home in Wildwood, and he is staying in his RV in the interim. Several of his belongings got caught in the current like bicycles and a grill.

"I probably should've just thrown it away, but I think now every time that I use that, I'll have a story to tell.," Schulz said.

He said he can laugh about it now because, fortunately, no one at the campgrounds was injured. He gives credit to the woman who alerted him and many others about the danger.

"That woman that was running around waking everybody up, she was really the key, or there would've been loss of life," he said.

Campground owner, Josh Bell, said they have been mostly unaffected by recent flood events. However, he said the Fox Creek was higher Monday morning than he has ever seen it before.

"We think it may have touched the 500-year flood kind of level, but it means the creek was probably up about seven or eight feet out of its banks," said Bell.

Of the 100 campsites on the grounds, Bell said a quarter of them were affected, and about eight to ten were "very affected" by the flash flood. Several picnic tables had been carried by the current and were overturned near the creek.

Bell said the event lasted about an hour and a half. He said his team is working hard to clean up the grounds in preparation for their sold-out Labor Day weekend.

38.502554 -90.627904