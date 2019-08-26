× Boil order issued for Alton area after water main break

ALTON, IL – Illinois American Water has issued a boil order for a portion of Alton, Forest Homes-Maple Park in the Alton District. The boil order was issued after a 12-inch water main break in the 200 block of State Street in Alton.

The break caused a drop in water pressure, causing the issuance of the boil order.

Work crews are on the scene repairing the break.

Residents are urged to boil their water for 5-minute before drinking or cooking. The water is okay for bathing, washing and other household needs.

Illinois American Water hopes to lift the boil order within 48-hours following water quality testing once repairs are finished.

For updates on the boil order, residents can go to Illinois American Water website.