Another round of storms possible Monday evening

ST. LOUIS - After some early morning rain and storms the weather settles down for the rest of Monday until new storms fire-up this evening. Today will be warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

High temperatures will peak in the mid-80s. Thunderstorms are likely Monday evening; a few strong storms are possible especially west of St. Louis. Eventually, the rain ends after midnight and it will be turning cooler.

Tonight’s low will dip to 72 with a partly sunny day on tap for Tuesday and highs in the lower 80s with dropping humidity. Some amazing August weather returns through mid-week.

Thru 8 AM, storms will continue moving E thru the St. Louis metro area with brief heavy rainfall. Could see ponding on roadways as well as reduced visibilities. Be cautious while driving through the St. Louis metro area this morning. Do not drive through flooded roadways! #stlwx pic.twitter.com/WxPSioptf6 — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) August 26, 2019