A weekend of violence claims more young St. Louis victims

ST. LOUIS - At least 15 people have been injured and several children killed in violence this weekend in the city of St. Louis.

Mayor Lyda Krewson says the city suffering a rash of child deaths by gunfire this summer will offer a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the killing of four children.

At a news conference Saturday, Krewson said the city hopes the reward until Sept. 1 of $25,000 for each of four unsolved cases will encourage tips from the public. City officials have expressed frustration at the lack of cooperation in several cases, in part because of fears of retaliation from gangs and drug dealers.

At least a dozen children have been killed by gunfire in St. Louis since June. The lastest a 15-year-old who died Sunday morning. Information from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says that the teen was shot in the 7300 block of Vermont at around 6:00 am. The teen was not conscious or breathing when police arrived at the scene. They say he has a gunshot wound to his head.