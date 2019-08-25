On Sunday Sports Extra, Prep High School Football expert Jim Powers was on set with News 11’s Sports Director Rich Gould to discuss this year’s upcoming Prep Football Season.
Sunday Sports Extra: Jim Powers handicaps this year’s prep high school season
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Rick Hummel discusses the Cardinals season
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Sinquefield Chess Cup
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Mikala McGhee-St. Louis Surge
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Former Blues star Jim Campbell talks about Blues playoff run
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Bommarito Automotive Group 500
-
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Former Cardinal John Costello
-
Champions League final: Thousands flock to Madrid — but can they get a ticket?
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Tom Hargrove talks about fishing
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Women’s World Cup and St. Louis MLS bid
-
Worth $5 billion, the Dallas Cowboys is the world’s most valuable sports team
-
-
Sunday Sports Extra: The Towel Man
-
Eighth-grade football phenom shot to death at party in Venice
-
Rising football star gunned down just days into new school year