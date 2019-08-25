BOA President Reed predicts new anti-crime project will cut crime in the City of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has already signaled that she may change positions and support police body cameras.

The You Paid For It Team has been covering Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed's push to change St. Louis' crime-fighting strategy for more than a year. Now it seems Mayor Krewson may be at least partially going along with the plan.

After all the recent murders including children who have been killed, Mayor Krewson voted for spending $500,000 to look into the Cure Violence Anti-Crime project.

Now the mayor has actually agreed to sign up and put the project in practice on a trial basis.

Reed says he gratified that the mayor has decided to give support to the Cure Violence project.

He predicts the project will bring down homicides dramatically as it has done in other cities.