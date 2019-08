× 14-year-old teen stabbed at Waterloo Homecoming

WATERLOO, IL – Saturday a 14-year-old male teenager was stabbed during the city’s homecoming around 5 p.m. Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that the teen got into a fight with another 14-year-old male teen who pulled out a knife and stabbed the teen. The teenager was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The teen was taken into custody.

The case is under investigation by the Waterloo Police Department.