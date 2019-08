× Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Trooper Nicholas Hopkins

BELLEVILLE, IL – Late Saturday night the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Chris R. Grant with the first-degree murder of Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins early Friday morning. The office states that Grant shot Trooper Hopkins with intent to kill or do great bodily harm in causing Hopkins’ death.

Grant is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $5-million-dollar bond.

An investigation is ongoing.