Rewards are put on the table for each child shot and killed in the City of St. Louis this summer

ST. LOUIS - It's been a violent weekend across S. Louis.

With another child shot and killed and numerous others recovering from gunshot wounds.

Tonight St. Louis city leaders say they have new help in finding those responsible.

Fox 2/News 11's Blair Ledet was at the joint news conference held by the City of St. Louis mayor and police chief.

Tonight, there is a $25,000 reward on the table for tips leading to arrests in the rash of shootings this summer that have ended with the death of children. The mayor says she's hoping this gives people the incentive to come forward.

The latest shooting just last night lead to the death of the 12th child in the City of St. Louis over the summer. Now city officials are saying conventional policing tactics are just not enough. The mayor, the police chief, CrimeStoppers representatives all gathered Saturday afternoon to announce this reward. Public Safety Director, Jimmie Edwards, says officials know people out there know something to help them offer justice and a sense of closure for these families reeling from their losses.

Mayor Lyda Krewson did point out that the $25,000 rewards for information would be only available until September 1st. She wants to send a message that solving these senseless crimes is urgent.

