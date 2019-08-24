× Barack Obama just tweeted his summer 2019 playlist. And yes, ‘Old Town Road’ made the cut

What do Lil Nas X, Steely Dan and Lizzo have in common? Maybe nothing other than that they’re all high up on former President Barack Obama’s summer 2019 playlist — but that’s a pretty cool place to be.

“With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow,” he wrote on Twitter. “Hope you enjoy.”

Forty-four songs from the 44th president. Let’s look at some of the highlights.

The playlist includes some of the summer’s most popular songs, what with Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road (Remix)” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo’s “Juice,” and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s wildly popular “Senorita.”

Not only did he pay homage to some new artists, he threw it back to some classics with Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing,” Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl” and The Rolling Stones’ “Happy.”

Lizzo was over the moon when she saw that she had made the cut. She tweeted, “WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DON’T MAKE THE RULES!!!”

The Obamas know how to have a good time when the music is on — whether it’s dancing on Ellen Degeneres’ show or the Easter Egg Roll, singing with Willie Nelson or at a tribute to Ray Charles.

Cue the mic drop…summer 2019, Obama out!