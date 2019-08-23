Young girl killed in quadruple shooting near Soldan High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An 8-year-old girl died Friday night after being critically wounded in a quadruple shooting near Soldan High School in north St. Louis.

The shooting began just after 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Union Boulevard and continued to the 1100 block of Union.

The child was with her family when the shooting began.

Two boys, between the ages of 16 and 18, and a woman in her 40s were also wounded. The teens and 8-year-old girl were related.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said there were reports of fights at the football jamboree prior to the shooting. Additional police responded to help with crowd control and clear the area.

Police thought they'd cleared the crowd when they heard gunshots.

Chief Hayden asked anyone with information to contact the department's homicide division or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.