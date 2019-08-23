Weather Kid of the Week: Elijah Mullins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Elijah Mullins is a fourth-grader at Concord Elementary in the Lindbergh School District. According to his mother, Elijah is obsessed with weather! He watches the news every morning to get the latest weather updates. He enjoys math and science and, last year, he was even the meteorologist for his school! Elijah Mullins is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.