Swim Across America in Innsbrook to benefit melanoma cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INNSBROOK, Mo. - This is the fourth year for the Swim Across America event held at Alpine Lake in Innsbrook, Missouri. All funds raised will support Dr. Charles Kaufman at Siteman Cancer Center. His research work focuses on melanoma using fish and aims to uncover why and how a cell suddenly flips the switch and becomes cancerous.

At the event, there will be melanoma screenings conducted. Last year, they may have just saved some lives.

"There were a few potential melanoma cases and several basal cell cases that they encouraged people to follow up from," says Kathy Denton, SAA co-chair.

The event is now held in 20 communities across America and they've come a long way since its inception in the '80s.

"At that time, if you were diagnosed with cancer, you had three options for treatment,” says SAA CEO Rob Butcher. “It was basically: surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation; and the swimming community being innovators thought, 'We can do better than that.'”

In three decades, they have raised over $100 million and when there is a breakthrough in research it has a global impact.

"Every 15 minutes, 50 Americans are diagnosed with cancer," Butcher says.

Approximately 460 swimmers will take to the water Saturday morning (August 24th) for Swim Across America at Innsbrook Resort to raise funds and support for Siteman Cancer Center. Spectators are encouraged to come out and cheer them on! The event starts after 7am. Visit www.swimacrossamerica.org/stlouis for more information.