Peter Frampton was diagnosed with the inflammatory muscle disease Inclusion-Body Myositis about eight years ago… which is why his current tour is billed as his Final Farewell. Frampton entertained thousands of classic rock fans with a collection of original songs and cover versions spanning over 5 decades including selections from his recent blues inspired recordings. Opening the night was Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening covering his father’s band’s lengthy catalog of music.
PICTURES: Peter Frampton with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
-
PICTURES: Alice Cooper with Halestorm and Motionless in White
-
PICTURES: Beck with Cage the Elephant, Spoon and Wild Belle
-
PICTURES: Sammy Hagar and The Circle with Vince Neil
-
Live Nation sets $20 ticket deal starting today!
-
PICTURES: Pointfest 2019 – part 2
-
-
PICTURES: Pointfest 2019 – part 1
-
Out for a cruise on Sunset Boulevard? Here’s where to stop
-
Vans unveils Harry Potter sneaker collection
-
PICTURES: Heart with Sheryl Crow and Lucie Silvas
-
Percy Green honored on anniversary of Gateway Arch climb
-
-
Several cars stalled in St. Peters flash flooding
-
Judge revokes bond, issues warrant for man accused of making threats
-
Armed man in body armor arrested at Missouri Walmart after causing panic in store