Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in St. Louis.

Police say it happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in a neighborhood in the northern part of the city. The victim was trying to cross Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at North Sarah Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately released, including the man's name or description of the car.