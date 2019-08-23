Illinois State Trooper has life-threatening injuries after East St. Louis shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - An Illinois State Police officer was shot while serving a search warrant near Washington Park.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter was over 1426 North 42nd Street and Caseyville Ave at around 5:30am this morning. Images from the air showed several police agencies on the scene.

Illinois State Police say that a 33-year-old Trooper was struck during an exchange of gunfire at the home. He was trying to execute a search warrant there.

The Trooper has life-threatening injuries and has been taken a hospital in St. Louis. He is currently being treated for the gunshot wound. His friends and family are at the hospital too. His condition is not known at this time.

A police source tells FOX 2 that there are three people under arrest. One person is still barricaded in the home. The SWAT Team appears to be moving in to seal with the ongoing standoff.

The identity of the officer has not yet been released. He started serving with Illinois State Police around a decade ago.

"Our state troopers display unbelievable courage and put their lives on the line for us every single day. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this dangerous active situation in East St. Louis, and every day," Illinois Governor JB Pritzker tweets.

A press conference in East St. Louis is expected momentarily. More details will be posted as this story develops. Tune in to FOX2 for the latest update.