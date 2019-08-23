× Illinois state trooper killed in the line of duty

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Illinois State Police was shot and killed in the line of duty while serving a search warrant Friday morning.

Trooper Nicholas Hopkins was 33. He is the fourth state trooper to die in the line of duty in 2019.

Hopkins and other troopers were attempting to serve a warrant at a residence in the 1400 block of N. 42nd Street and Caseyville Ave just before 5:30 a.m. Hopkins was struck during an exchange of gunfire at the home.

Images from Bommarito Automotive SkyFox showed several police agencies on the scene.

Three people at the home were taken into police custody. One person had barricaded themselves in the residence.

Hopkins was rushed to St. Louis University Hospital where doctors attempted to save his life. He was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m.

Illinois State Police (ISP) Acting Director Brendan Kelly said Hopkins was an organ donor and that, even in death, he would continue to help and serve the public. Up to 40 people would be the recipients of organs from the fallen state trooper.

Hopkins began serving with Illinois State Police around a decade ago. He was a native of Waterloo, Illinois. He was married and the father of 4-year-old twins and an infant daughter.

St. Louis BackStoppers issued a statement late Friday afternoon that Hopkins’ family would receive a check to help with immediate expenses and assurances of further help. Representatives will meet with Hopkins’ wife in the coming weeks to discuss the family’s other financial obligations.

Steven D. Weinhoeft, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, issued the statement following Trooper Hopkins’ death: