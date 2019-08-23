Homeless rights advocates protest outside St. Louis City Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Local homeless people and homeless advocates held a rally Friday at St. Louis City Hall. A small contingent went up to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office to air their concerns.

New Life Evangelistic Center organized Friday’s rally. More than two years ago, the city forced that privately run shelter to shut down.

The shelter had been operating for nearly 50 years, helping the homeless in St Louis.

The homeless gathered at city hall said Mayor Krewson has not done enough to help them despite the $17 million the city receives to address the issue.

Fox 2’s Elliott Davis asked a spokesman for the mayor if it was a mistake to shut down New Life. The spokesman indicated it was not and added the Krewson administration has been doing a good job dealing with the issue.