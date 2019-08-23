Excitement on the eve of the Bommarito 500

MADISON, Ill. - Race weekend is here for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500!

Qualifying for three races took place Friday. The IndyCar Series race, the Bommarito 500, will take place Saturday at 7 p.m.

Gates open to the World Wide Technology Raceway at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Rumble before the Roar pre-race party is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In just three years, the Bommarito 500 has become IndyCar’s third most-attended race in the series. A sellout crowd of around 40,000 is expected with the weather forecast looking perfect.

