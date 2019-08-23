Child found with fugitive Oklahoma couple that fled to St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — United States marshals raided a home late Friday morning in south St. Louis, taking an Oklahoma couple into custody on child abuse charges.

Hakim Moore and Robin Alexander were wanted on various child abuse charges out of Oklahoma. They were located by members of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Intelligence Division in the 3500 block of Oregon Street. A 3-month-old child was also located with the couple and unharmed.

According to a witness who did not want to go on camera, marshals and St. Louis police surrounded a two-story duplex and officers yelled for the couple to come out with their hands up. Moore and Alexander exited the home and were taken into custody.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a St. Louis police spokeswoman, a “failure to appear” warrant was issued in Jackson County, Oklahoma on June 10 for Moore and Alexander. The pair were scheduled to appear in court to face charges of child abuse, child neglect, and enabling child neglect.

The local Oklahoma authorities, the Altus Police Department, determined Moore and Alexander had fled to St. Louis.

Woodling said Moore and Alexander have five children in common. Three of those children are in Oklahoma state custody and listed in critical condition. The fourth child was found dead. The fifth child, believed to be the 3-month-old, was born in a hotel room and had been undocumented until now.

The newborn was transferred to the custody of the SLMPD's Juvenile Division. The US Marshals Service said its priority was to locate the small child, who was believed to be in danger.