Bommarito 500 Indy Car race is expected to sell out this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The third annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is this weekend. FOX 2's Katherine Hessel was at World Wide Technology Raceway with all the details.

The family-friendly Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is expected to be a sellout. It has become one of IndyCar`s most attended races in just three short years. The race has quickly gained the reputation of being one of IndyCar`s favorite stops, with the track, unique design, and energy from fans.

Bommarito Automotive Group 500

August 23rd: Gates Open

August 24th: Race Day

Ticket Information:

Bommarito.com

WWTRaceway.com