Suspected killer of Ally Kostial stops fight to get out of jail; asks for mental exam instead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OXFORD, Miss. – New information apparently led to a bombshell twist in a Mississippi courtroom Thursday morning. The former Ole Miss student accused of murdering Ally Kostial of Kirkwood is no longer fighting to get out of jail.

Brandon Theesfeld, 22, is locked up in a Mississippi jail where he`s been since July 22. He’s accused of shooting Kostial, his former classmate. He walked into an Oxford, Mississippi courtroom looking like the typical college student. Even his hair appeared freshly styled.

The hearing was called by Theesfeld’s defense attorneys, who said they were going to fight for a lower bond but then they said they were withdrawing that request due to “new information.” They wouldn’t elaborate but then asked the judge for Theesfeld to undergo a mental evaluation.

The prosecution and judge agreed.

Theesfeld and Kostial both started at Ole Miss in 2016 and were pictured together at sorority functions. Kostial’s friends have said they saw each other on and off again.

Kostial graduated from Lindbergh High School. Her friends and family were in court. Some were wearing Ally’s favorite color, pink.

A local defense attorney said the surprise move is an indication the defense knew it had no chance on getting a lower bond. He said the request could forecast a possible insanity plea or the possibility the defense will fight for a lesser charge based on their client’s mental state.