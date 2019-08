Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The city of St. Louis is putting a speed limit on motorized scooters in Forest Park.

City Transportation Planner Scott Ogilvie says scooter riders will be limited to ten miles an hour inside the park. He says it's to reduce conflicts with others using the shared bike paths including bicycle riders and joggers.

Ogilvie asks scooter riders to be courteous to other trail users.