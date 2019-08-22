Memorial plaque honoring boy killed 7 years ago to be installed at Kirkwood field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – This Sunday, a football field in Kirkwood will be memorialized for one of two kids shot to death by their mother over 7 years ago.

Mitchell Murch would have just started his senior year of high school. But he’ll now forever be memorialized at Memorial Field in Kirkwood where he played football.

“To have Mitchell memorialized on this plaque – wow. Great to see him there. It’s difficult…but I'm speechless,” said Mitch Murch, Mitchell’s father.

On July 30, 2012, Cathy Murch shot and killed 10-year-old Mitchell and 8-year-old Mary Claire before turning the gun on herself. Cathy had been suffering from depression and bipolar disorder.

“I keep moving forward and feel that’s the only choice I have,” Mitch said. “Only good choice.”

Chris Wright, a local attorney and director of the CBC Jr. Cadet football program, was Mitchell's youth football coach. He and his wife, Shannon, and their son, Ben, wanted to honor him with a plaque.

Ben raised the money to purchase the plaque with a trivia night. Arch Engraving created the plaque.

“It’s a nice plaque. Has Mitchell's picture on it. It’s going to be set in concrete so it’s going to be there for a long time,” Coach Wright said.

The last sentence on the plaque reads, “There is no footprint too small to leave an imprint on this world."

Coach Wright said Mitchell did just that with his smile.

“Most of the time, we love players who will do whatever we ask of them and give it all they got and Mitchell was one of those kids,” he said.

There is also a memorial honoring the lives of Mitchell, Mary Claire, and Cathy at Mary Queen of Peace Elementary School in Webster Groves, where the kids attended school and church.

“I can’t express enough appreciation for the work that Chris, Shannon, and Ben Wright have done, Mitchell’s coach and Mary Pounds at Kirkwood Parks Board. I’m really grateful for it,” Mitch said.

The memorial dedication will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday on Marshall Road, just east of the Kirkwood Athletic Association.