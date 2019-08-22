× Man charged after couple found shot to death in pickup truck

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 63-year-old man Thursday with the murder of a couple that was found dead inside a truck in north city.

The bodies were discovered around 5 p.m. on Friday, August 16 at the intersection of N. Market and 11th streets.

Police found 62-year-old Mark Kuhlenberg and 41-year-old Toni Washburn in the truck. Both had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives arrested Willie Little in connection with the killings.

Little was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He remains jailed without bond.