Man caught on camera stealing charity group’s donation jar

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A St. Charles County group that aims to give back finds itself the victim of a crime, as a thief swipes their donation jar.

The theft, which was caught on surveillance video, happened at the Mobile on the Run station on Chesterfield Airport Road.

The charity Eagles Wings says they’ve helped more than 1,000 kids since they launched in 2014. And donations big and small make up a majority of their budget.

“It’s just heartening. We are 100 percent volunteer-based organization and we operate 100 percent off of donations,” says the organization’s treasurer.

They say the money in that jar—about $90—could clothe one child an entire winter. Coats, hats, scarves.

“Everybody falls on hard times and in situations like this, you can’t help but feel sorry for the person that actually swiped the canister. We’re certainly not upset or mad or just a little disheartened by what’s occurred, and if we could get the money back we will be completely elated,” he says.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Chesterfield police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

If you’d like to donate to Eagles wings by visiting https://www.eagleswingskids.org/donate