Major Case Squad activated to investigate body found in car in Cahokia

CAHOKIA, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a case of a man found shot to death this morning inside his vehicle.

According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, 35-year-old Mahir Smajic was found dead in the 700 block of Mildred Avenue at around 3:30 am. He had a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information as to who Smajic may have been visiting in Cahokia, or who has any other information regarding this investigation, is asked to contact the Cahokia Police Department at 618-332-4248.