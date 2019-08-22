Hostess releases new Pumpkin Spice sweets including the beloved Twinkies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - On Tuesday, August 20, Hostess announced on the return of their seasonal Twinkies on Instagram “We couldn’t wait for Fall to get here,” the caption reads, “so we’re bringing Fall to you.”

According to the box description, these autumnal Twinkies features the “golden sponge cake” with a “pumpkin spice creamy filling” instead of the traditional, rather spice-less Twinkie filling. If you're not a fan of Twinkies, Hostess is also releasing pumpkin cupcakes and caramel crunch mini donuts.

Pumpkin Spice Twinkies were first launched back in 2015. For the initial launch, a representative from Hostess confirmed to Delish that Pumpkin Spice Twinkies were exclusively available at Kroger stores.

