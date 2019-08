× Gov. Parson visiting St. Louis for NGA facility construction update

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson is visiting St. Louis today. He’ll attend a private meeting with representatives from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to get an update on the new facility to be built in north St. Louis.

The NGA hosts another construction training fair next Tuesday.

Officials will eventually hire more than a thousand workers for the five-year building project.