Ferguson police investigate double shooting at apartment

FERGUSON, Mo. – Frightening moments in Ferguson Thursday after two people are shot inside an apartment.

It all went down about 1 p.m. this afternoon inside a third-floor apartment at the Canfield Green Apartments on Caddiefield Road.

The victims, a man and woman in their 20s, were in the apartment with a male suspect.

Investigators said some sort of dispute happened and that escalated into gunfire with the male suspect shooting both the other man and the woman.

Police have not released details about what the dispute might have been over. Both victims were alert and conscious when they were taken to the hospital in ambulances.

The woman was shot in the abdomen while the man was hit in the leg.

Authorities believe the suspect and male victim know each other.

The suspect could face assault and armed criminal action charges upon his arrest.