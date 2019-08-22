Ellisville firefighter hurt in overnight house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, MO. - An early Thursday morning blaze destroys an Ellisville home and leaves one firefighter hurt.

Shortly after 12:00 a.m., crews responded to the home on Wolf Lane. Once there, heavy smoke could be seen and fire heavily damaged the carport attached to the house.

Everyone inside the home got out safely, but heavy smoke and water damage made the home uninhabitable.

One firefighter from the West County EMS and Fire Protection District as treated at a local hospital for non-life-threating injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.