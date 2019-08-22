CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Chesterfield police are calling it a big back-to-school bust. They recovered stolen school uniforms and other items totaling thousands of dollars. Fox 2's Jasmine Huda shows us the creative ways the alleged suspects covered up the theft before they were caught.
Back-to-school bust in Chesterfield reveals stolen school uniforms
-
Dashcam video captures ‘wild’ school bus crash
-
Missouri’s back-to-school tax-free weekend begins Friday
-
As local officer battles cancer, fellow police gather to escort 5-year-old to first day of school
-
Teen caught shoplifting 30 minutes after walking out of jail for shoplifting
-
Bulletproof backpacks part of parents’ back-to-school shopping lists
-
-
Parents outraged after students ‘shamed’ over dress code violations at Illinois high school
-
St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield evacuated after shots fired
-
Car thefts skyrocketing in west St. Louis County
-
A North Carolina teen busted a move at graduation and the crowd went wild for it
-
Chesterfield police: Shots fired at outlet mall tied to attempted kidnapping
-
-
Gone in two minutes: After car stolen, police remind drivers to lock up at the pump
-
Vehicles stolen at Mercedes dealership in St. Charles County
-
Church opens its door to anyone who’s struggling to cope trauma of witnessing 2 men shot and killed on I-70