Back-to-school bust in Chesterfield reveals stolen school uniforms

Posted 10:46 pm, August 22, 2019, by

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Chesterfield police are calling it a big back-to-school bust. They recovered stolen school uniforms and other items totaling thousands of dollars. Fox 2's Jasmine Huda shows us the creative ways the alleged suspects covered up the theft before they were caught.

