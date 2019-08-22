2019 St. Jude Dream home contest winners announced

ST. CHARLES, MO- The time has come to give someone their dream home. Because of your ticket purchases for this giveaway, more than a million dollars was raised for St. Jude Children's Hospital. Tickets for the contest are sold out.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
Jeff Gruntman from St. Ann wins the 2018 St. Jude Dream home valued at approximately $487,000. The house, built by Payne Family Homes, has three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 4,718 sqft living space, vast kitchen, café, a luxury owner’s retreat with walk-in closet lower level entertainment area featuring theater, game room, hockey rink, and a 3-car garage.
Winners List:
Grand Prize
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house, built by Payne Family Homes, with an estimated value of $487,000: Jeff Gruntman from St. Ann
Tickets on Sale Prize
2,500 VISA Gift Card – Courtesy of Paramount Bank: Amy Palitzsch from O'Fallon, Mo
Early Bird
Baseball suite for 40 guests (2020 season): Rhonda Whelchel from Warrenton Mo
Bonus Prize
Grand Cayman Hot Tub– Courtesy of Prestige Pools & Spas: Pat Joyce from Pacific, Mo
Open House Prize-
$10,000 shopping spree courtesy of Ashley HomeStore and Stash Home: Beth Mitello, Lake St. Louis