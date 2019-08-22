2019 St. Jude Dream home contest winners announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO- The time has come to give someone their dream home. Because of your ticket purchases for this giveaway, more than a million dollars was raised for St. Jude Children's Hospital. Tickets for the contest are sold out.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Jeff Gruntman from St. Ann wins the 2018 St. Jude Dream home valued at approximately $487,000. The house, built by Payne Family Homes, has three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 4,718 sqft living space, vast kitchen, café, a luxury owner’s retreat with walk-in closet lower level entertainment area featuring theater, game room, hockey rink, and a 3-car garage.

Winners List: