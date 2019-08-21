You Paid For It: St. Louis will soon hear proposals for body cameras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis leaders are taking up the issue of police body cameras at a meeting of the city’s Board of Estimate and Apportionment. After a spirited plea by St. Louis Board President Lewis Reed, they decided to move forward on looking at getting cameras for city police officers.

Mayor Lyda Krewson announced she's beginning the process of hearing proposals for body cameras. When Fox 2 spoke with the mayor a week ago, she said the city had other priorities. But now it seems body cameras have moved to the front of the line.

Reed put the body camera price tag at about a million dollars a year.

While it’s not clear how long it could take before police have the cameras, Reed’s office hopes it can be done in 3 to 6 months.