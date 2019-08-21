Webster Groves firefighters spend weekend installing path after woman falls over in wheelchair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. - Several firefighters spent their weekend making a woman's home handicap accessible. They recently noticed that she had a very difficult time entering the house with her wheelchair. She fell over after trying to navigate an uneven yard and multiple stairs.

The firefighters helped install a level pathway. They spent their days off to digging a lane to her home and pouring cement for a new sidewalk. Now the woman has a way to enter her house without fearing a fall from her wheelchair.

Webster Groves Firefighters Community Outreach posted pictures of the firefighter's labor to Facebook with this comment, "A huge thank you goes out to the members that spent their days off helping those in need."