Washington mother says fake CPS workers tried to take her son

MARYSVILLE, Wash. – A Washington state mother says she went through a terrifying experience early Monday morning when a pair claiming to be Child Protective Services agents demanded she hand over her 4-year-old child.

But the victim told police the strangers refused to provide proof they worked for the state and now detectives are investigating.

“Anxiety and adrenaline just pretty much took over and I just pretty much wanted to get my son somewhere safe,” said mother Jessi McCombs. “I just don’t want somebody else to end up in a situation like that or worse.”

McCombs said a man and woman knocked on her door early Monday morning, announced they were with CPS and demanded she hand over her 4-year-old son, Liam. She said they had detailed information about her and her family.

“She was there about my son’s injuries and they were there to take my son into custody. My son doesn’t have any injuries, so I was really confused and thought for sure she had the wrong house until she told me his name and birthday, she knew my name,” she said.

After some back and forth, McCombs still refused to give up Liam and eventually the strangers left. She then dropped Liam off at day care and went to work. She says she called Marysville police, but the department says they didn’t receive an official report until later last night.

“I did what I thought was best,” she said.

McCombs said another neighbor spotted the same strangers driving around the complex later that day in what looked like an old police car.

“It’s an open and active investigation,” said Mark Thomas from the Marysville Police Department.

Detectives are looking into the case and working to identify the people McCombs talked to Monday morning.

Thomas says CPS agents will always contact local law enforcement to assist before removing any child from a family, adding that Marysville Police was never contacted about any case regarding McCombs.