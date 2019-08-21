Strangers from across the country come to help with cleanup in Granite City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – We’ve seen the images from flood damage at Granite City High School but homeowners are fighting flood damage as well.

That’s why the third largest disaster relief organization in the country, Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief, is in Granite City.

Tennessee, Indiana, North Carolina are a few of the chapters coming to help out those in need in Illinois.

This mission is called a “mud out.” They go into the houses dealing with flood damage and clear out any contaminated furniture and belongings so the residents can begin the process of rebuilding and recovery.

It’s a challenging task with homeowners often having difficulties parting with certain belongings but they will provide emotional support to the victims. A chaplain is on-site as well. The community provides a system of support to the volunteer organization as well.

“We’re strangers. We come in, we’re bringing in people from the Carolinas, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana; all are coming in to help us. We’re strangers coming into their homes,” said Sharon Carty, training coordinator of Southern Baptist Disaster Relief. “And they have been so gracious and so accepting. And, you know, that makes our job a lot easier when we know that somebody really wants us there. Because all we want to do is help.”

They have over 400 mission orders in Granite City. They prioritize age, health, and severity in completing the orders.

With such a need, they always could use extra hands. If you wish to volunteer, come to Second Baptist Church in Granite City. They will assign you with a manager and you’ll be trained on-site.