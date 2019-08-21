× No wind farms in monroe county at least for now

MONORE COUNTY, IL – We have a follow-up on a story we originally brought you last fall on a controversial move to potentially put up a wind farm in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Zoning Administrator Mike Fausz confirms that the Monroe County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a moratorium on all wind farm projects in the county for up to 18 months.

That decision came on Monday.

Fausz says the Monroe County Planning Commission will now review the county`s ordinance on using wind energy to see if any changes should be made.

Developer Joe Koppeis was considering putting up many 600-foot-tall wind turbines on bluffs south of Valmeyer.

But he never officially filed an application.

Many residents were opposed to the plan and made their feelings known to county leaders.