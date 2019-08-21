Neighborhood Net looking for more volunteers to keep kids safe getting to and from school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Better Family Life is seeking more volunteers for its Neighborhood Net bus stop safety program. Organizers say it worked so well at the start of school they want to keep the program going through the school year.

According to Better Family Life, 530 volunteers were recruited and screened during the 4-day pilot. Volunteers were at 220 bus stops in north and south city and 43 vacant homes and buildings were secured.

The project aims to get students acclimated to their surroundings and feel comfortable while waiting for their school bus. They are asking men who are 18 years and older to volunteer and provide a presence at neighborhood school bus stops to help ensure students have an additional safety net.

The next recruitment event is this Wednesday, August 21st at 6:00 p.m. at Sweetie Pies on Delmar.