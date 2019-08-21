Madison County deputies seek person of interest in car theft

ALHAMBRA, Ill. – Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a recent car theft in a rural area of the county.

According to Capt. David Vucich, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, the incident took place in June outside an Alhambra business.

Anyone with information on this person’s identity can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433 or their anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.

Vucich said the sheriff’s office is reminding everyone to take the following steps to decrease their chances of being a target for car thieves or burglars: keep their vehicles locked at all times, place any valuables out of sight or in the trunk, and don’t leave the keys inside their vehicles.