Church opens its door to anyone who’s struggling to cope trauma of witnessing 2 men shot and killed on I-70

ST. LOUIS - A north St. Louis Church is opening its doors to anyone struggling over a traumatic event that was visible from a busy interstate. Witnesses ran to try and help two men who crashed a vehicle through a concrete barrier along Bircher Blvd. near Plover Ave. and Interstate 70 on August 7th. Both men had also been shot. They did not survive. St. Louis Police reported 2 other men had been shot and said there are no updates on their investigation.

The frantic effort to save the lives of the two men who crashed took place just a few feet from the front steps of the New Ransom Holy Church of the Apostolic Faith on Plover Ave. The pastor wants everyone to know the church doors are open for anyone who is struggling over the trauma from 2 weeks ago. He said it’s tough for community members to talk about the tragedy.

“If they’re ever struggling and need someone to talk to we offer a lot of services,” said Pastor Dexter Odeneal. “We offer counseling. Whatever they need we’re here for them.”

The church has had its own struggles. When Pastor Odeneal took over last year, the church’s air conditioning unit was stolen from the roof. A few months later a second AC unit as stolen. He said, “We’re not going to let that set us back.”

The church plans on a public celebration of its one-year anniversary next month. Odeneal said, “We want to make a change.”

The pastor has his cell phone number on a sign outside the church encouraging anyone to call 815-549-3402. The church holds Sunday School at 9:45 am, Sunday service at 11am, Tuesday Bible study at 7pm and Wednesday Bible study and prayer at 7pm.

Anyone with information about the case can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS and remain anonymous.