Baby and women rescued during SWAT situation in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The SWAT team and local law enforcement were called to an apartment building in Belleville Wednesday afternoon. A baby and two older women were seen escaping from an apartment window. They were helped by law enforcement.

The incident took place on Lauren Circle, located between Highways 13 and 15.

A SWAT vehicle was positioned in front of one three-story building, while a Madison County Sheriff Rescue Vehicle was stationed in the rear.

The reason or the heavy police response was not immediately disclosed.

Armored police could be observed approaching the building with rifles drawn.

Officers converged on a basement level window around 3:40 p.m. and removed a baby and two women from the building.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story when it becomes available.