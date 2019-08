ST. LOUIS – A gargoyle, a fighter jet, swampland, and a motorcycle gang; just some of the images that appear in a 25-second teaser video put out by the XFL ahead of the league’s official announcement of franchise names and uniforms.

The eight-team league will kickoff beginning in early 2020, with franchises in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, and Washington D.C.

What do you think the team names will be?