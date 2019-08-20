× Water main break leads to voluntary boil advisory for Cedar Hill residents

CEDAR HILL, MO – Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 has issued a 48-hour Voluntary Boil Advisory for the areas of Cedar Knoll Lane, El Chaparrel Estates, and residents who live in the 8000 to 8150 block of Local Hillsboro Road in Cedar Hill, Missouri due to a 6” water main break.

Customers should boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only water that has been boiled for drinking, diluting fruit juices, all other food preparation, and brushing teeth.

Do not use ice from water that has been boiled. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Customers should call 636-274-3125 if they have any questions.