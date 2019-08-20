St. Louis sports scene continues to grow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis is on a roll when it comes to its sports landscape. Soccer fans are celebrating Tuesday’s news that St. Louis will become Major League Soccer’s 28th franchise. That announcement came one day before the XFL St. Louis team will reveal its name and logo. The league will reveal all 8 of its team logos and names on Wednesday.

“It’s just going to be a huge celebration of what the XFL is all about,” said Kurt Hunzeker, XFL St. Louis team president. “It’s football and fun.”

He believes the coincidental timing of the MLS announcement and the XFL announcement are a sign of just how much of an appetite St. Louis has for sports teams right now. Hunzeker said, “I think it only shows how much momentum St. Louis has right now in the sports marketplace.”

A successful PGA Championship, a Stanley Cup victory that included images of St. Louis hockey fans covering the ground of the Gateway Arch and lining downtown streets for a parade are all recent event that some say adds to a positive climate for sports teams.

“All of those good signs are good signs for racing in St. Louis as well,” said Curtis Francois, CEO of WWT Raceway.

The raceway is getting ready for a busy weekend when the Bommarito 500 takes place. The race brings in race car drivers from around the world. Francois said the current sports climate in St. Louis is also something he can use to attract more big races. He said, “When I talk to the sanctioning bodies around the country, they know that St. Louis is a sports town.”

