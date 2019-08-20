× St. Louis police say bodies found in pickup truck had been shot

ST. LOUIS – Two people found dead last week in a pickup truck in north St. Louis were shot to death, detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday.

The bodies were discovered around 5 p.m. on August 16 at the intersection of N. Market and 11th streets.

Police found 62-year-old Mark Kuhlenberg and an unidentified woman in the truck. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no motive or suspect tied to the killings at the moment.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the city’s Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.