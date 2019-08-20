St. Charles County FEMA assistance site closes today

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Tuesday, August 20  is the last day for people to meet with FEMA officials in person. The FEMA disaster recovery center in St. Charles County will cease operations, but help is still available.

The hours for the FEMA center last day are from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.  After the center closes, disaster survivors whose homes or businesses were affected can still register for assistance, get updates about applications or check the status of a claim online or by calling their helpline.

Individuals have until Monday, Sept. 9 to register for federal disaster assistance and complete an SBA loan application for physical property damage. The filing deadline for businesses to submit loan applications for economic injury is April 9, 2020.

Visit:  DisasterAssistance.gov or assistance helpline: 800-621-FEMA (3362), voice/vp/711 or 800-462-7585 (TTY).

