New York ranked the least friendly state in America, new survey finds

ST. LOUIS – Apparently, the big apple has some bite, New York has been ranked as the least friendly state in America.

Global Travel website Big 7 Travel has released its annual list based on customer surveys. 1.5 million-member social audience to determine which cities across the world are most welcoming for tourists and expats alike.

People were asked about factors like first impressions at their port of entry and locals’ attitudes toward tourists as well as general friendliness and New York came in dead last. Following New York was Arkansas and Missouri was right in the middle-ranking 22nd on the list. Illinois was even friendlier ranking 14th.

The friendliest state was Minnesota followed by Tennessee.