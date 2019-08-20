Major League Soccer awards expansion franchise to St. Louis; announcement Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The next Major League Soccer expansion franchise is coming to St. Louis and will be introduced Tuesday, August 20.

The local MLS group that successfully secured a pro soccer franchise for St. Louis will hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to announce they will be the next expansion team in the MLS.

St. Louis would become the 28th team in the league with the stadium being just north of Market Street. Along with being the 28th team, the St. Louis team will also be the first female-majority owned soccer expansion as well.