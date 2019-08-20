Jeffrey Epstein signed a will 2 days before his death

Jeffrey Epstein signed a last will and testament two days before his death, the 11-page document shows.

The will is dated August 8, two days before Epstein was found dead by suicide in a federal jail in New York. The record and Epstein’s death certificate were filed Monday with a court in the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a home.

Epstein’s assets are valued at about $577 million, and his brother Mark is listed as the only heir, court papers filed on behalf of the will’s executors show. Among the assets are more than $56 million in cash and another $14 million in fixed-income investments.

The death certificate shows Epstein’s remains as of a week ago were at a Madison Avenue address associated with a funeral home.

The New York Post was first to report on the will.

Epstein’s cause of death was suicide by hanging, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Friday.

The multimillionaire financier had been jailed since early July when he pleaded not guilty to charges by New York federal prosecutors after an indictment accused him of running a sex trafficking ring of underage girls, some as young as 14. He was set to go to trial next year.

By Darran Simon and Brian Vitagliano, CNN